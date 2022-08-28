Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 6.1 %

PPIH traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 13,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,824. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $31.22 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.