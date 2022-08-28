Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Permianville Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,567,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,127,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE PVL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.