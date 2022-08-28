Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

