Phore (PHR) Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $202,117.97 and approximately $2,373.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,728,375 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

