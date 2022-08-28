Pillar Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $262.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00129451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084022 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.