Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pine Island Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PIPP stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Pine Island Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Get Pine Island Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pine Island Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter worth $232,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pine Island Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the businesses in the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Island Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Island Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.