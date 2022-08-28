Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) to Issue Dividend of $19.50 on September 30th

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 19.50 per share on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Pinelawn Cemetery’s previous dividend of $18.70.

Pinelawn Cemetery Stock Performance

Shares of PLWN opened at $525.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.67. Pinelawn Cemetery has a 12 month low of $376.00 and a 12 month high of $559.97.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

