Pitbull Hits Market Capitalization of $26.17 Million (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Pitbull has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Pitbull coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pitbull has a market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $488,495.00 worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Pitbull Coin Profile

Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull.

Pitbull Coin Trading

