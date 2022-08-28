Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $7.80 on Friday, reaching $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,181. The company has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

