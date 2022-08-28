Pitcairn Co. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $11.63 on Friday, reaching $206.49. 1,183,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

