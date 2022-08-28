Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after buying an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,938,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

