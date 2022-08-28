Pitcairn Co. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $9.97 on Friday, reaching $200.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

