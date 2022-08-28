Pitcairn Co. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,002. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.21.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

