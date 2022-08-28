Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.29. 287,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

