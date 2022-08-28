Pitcairn Co. Purchases 3,766 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $236.32. 2,783,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,393. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.92. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

