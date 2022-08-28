PlatinumBAR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 77.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 235.3% higher against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $15,491.74 and $101.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,905.00 or 0.99917926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00054635 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00226058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00140311 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00229835 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00058080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00054735 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

