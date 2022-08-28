Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a market capitalization of $403,129.47 and $16,647.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084231 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

