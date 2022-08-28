Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.22 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLZ.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.65 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

