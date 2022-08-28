PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Illinois Tool Works worth $183,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,690,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 4.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

