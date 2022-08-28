PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $109,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $13,853,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 254,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

