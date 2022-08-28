PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $218,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.36 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

