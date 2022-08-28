PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $241.82 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of WEC Energy Group worth $241,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $104.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

