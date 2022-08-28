PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,237 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,796 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $121,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.