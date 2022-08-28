PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 157,176 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 157,176 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Blackstone worth $152,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.31. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.