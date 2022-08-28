PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $103,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $94.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.