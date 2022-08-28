PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 22,915 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,305,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $171,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $126.04 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.