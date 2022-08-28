PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $201,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.