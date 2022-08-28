PointPay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.61 Million (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One PointPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and $3.61 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PointPay has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PointPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084041 BTC.

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay (CRYPTO:PXP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.