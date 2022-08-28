PolkaFoundry (PKF) 1-Day Volume Reaches $273,393.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $273,393.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004063 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00087095 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

