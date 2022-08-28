Polkalokr Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.41 million and $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

