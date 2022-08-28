Polkaswap (PSWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.36 Million

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $16,578.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded up 10% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polkaswap
Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.
Buying and Selling Polkaswap
