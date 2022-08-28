Polkaswap (PSWAP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.36 Million

Polkaswap (PSWAP) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Polkaswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Polkaswap has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $16,578.00 worth of Polkaswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkaswap has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polkaswap

Polkaswap’s total supply is 1,392,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,645,542,376 coins. Polkaswap’s official Twitter account is @polkaswap.

Buying and Selling Polkaswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkaswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkaswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkaswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

