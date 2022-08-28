Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Achieves $4.37 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $402,633.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00084343 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

