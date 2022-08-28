PooCoin Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PooCoin
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.
Buying and Selling PooCoin
