Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Portion (PRT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Portion has a market cap of $723,419.53 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00129189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083948 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

