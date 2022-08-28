Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright acquired 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 23,482 shares of company stock worth $130,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its position in Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.