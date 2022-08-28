Primas Reaches One Day Volume of $705,697.00 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Primas has a market capitalization of $455,053.62 and approximately $705,697.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

Primas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

