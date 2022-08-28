Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period.

Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GENY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,747. Principal Millennial Global Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

