Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,840.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total transaction of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,982. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $356.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

