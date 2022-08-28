Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $563,108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

