Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.53 Million Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 7.94% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNOM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of GNOM opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

