Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 493,515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after buying an additional 121,024 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.