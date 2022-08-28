Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 99,202 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,202 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

JHML stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

