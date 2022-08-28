Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

