Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 123,147 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,147 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.84% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.89. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.12 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

