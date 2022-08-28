Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,325 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

