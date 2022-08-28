Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 68,540 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,540 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 538,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after buying an additional 89,729 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 300.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,249,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,243,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

