Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.
Progyny Stock Down 5.0 %
PGNY stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,724. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
