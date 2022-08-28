Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

Progyny Stock Down 5.0 %

PGNY stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,724. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after buying an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,688,000 after buying an additional 86,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.