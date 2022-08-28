Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.38.
Prologis Trading Down 3.3 %
Prologis stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
