Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis stock opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

