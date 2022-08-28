ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

