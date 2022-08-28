Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

PTGX stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

