Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance
PTGX stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.
